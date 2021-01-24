Fishburne named chairman of SCDOT Commission

J. Barnwell Fishburne, South Carolina Department of Transportation commissioner representing the 6th Congressional District, was named chairman of the SCDOT Commission at the commission's Jan. 21 meeting in Columbia.

Fishburne has represented the 6th Congressional District on the commission since 2018. He is the owner of Fishburne and Company Development Corporation in Walterboro.

Fishburne's prior community service includes several terms on the Colleton County Planning Commission, the Colleton County Resource and Development Board and Vice Chairman of HCA affiliate Colleton Medical Center. He is one of the founding Directors of The Bank of the Lowcountry and currently serves as Audit Committee Chairman. Fishburne is a graduate of Wofford College where he earned a BA in Political Science.

“What a privilege it is being named chairman,” Fishburne said. “After serving as Audit Committee chair and vice chair, it has become crystal clear to me that the Department of Transportation is no doubt the finest-run agency in this state.”

“The public’s trust is the commission’s priority,” Fishburne said. “I very much look forward to 2021 with all its challenges and giving it all my effort.”

