Fish farming operation investing $28.1 million Orangeburg County, creating 82 jobs
breaking top story

Fish farming operation investing $28.1 million Orangeburg County, creating 82 jobs

Matthews Industrial Park

Orangeburg County has a 75,000-square-foot speculative building that can be expanded to 350,000 square feet at the John W. Matthews Industrial Park at U.S. 301 and U.S. 176.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

Pure Blue Fish, a fish farming company, announced plans Tuesday to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The more than $28.1 million investment will create 82 new jobs.

Founded in 2016 in Israel, Pure Blue Fish grows yellowtail fish using innovative recirculating aquaculture systems with zero water discharge technology, which reduces water costs and pollution, all in a clean environment.

Located at Matthews Industrial Park in Orangeburg, Pure Blue Fish’s South Carolina operations will serve as a production and packaging facility.

The company’s new facility is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Pure Blue Fish team should contact the company at udi@purebluefish.com by December 2021.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

