Local first responders received top honors at the Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning’s “Service Above Self” banquet on Wednesday.

The club’s annual event recognizes outstanding area law enforcement officers and firefighters.

The awards dinner took place at the Orangeburg Country Club.

Law enforcement officers honored were:

• Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Cpl. Jeffrey Rivas – law enforcement division

• ODPS Engineer Taylor Bonnette – fire division

• Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Zachariah Parham

• South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 7, Post B Lance Cpl. M.R. Burgess

“We appreciate you,” Rotary Club Orangeburg Morning President Dr. Kalu Kalu told those gathered at the event.

Kalu said law enforcement is designed to protect citizens.

“Even when police officers stop someone on the freeway, the first thing they do sometimes – those criminals – is to shoot to kill police officers,” Kalu said. “We really thank you for putting your life out there because it is a heavy load.”

Kalu also thanked the officers’ family members for their sacrifices.

“It is not an easy job,” Kalu said. “We don’t pay you as much as what you do out there, but we as a Rotary Club Morning organization have taken it upon ourselves to say thank you.”

Rivas

Rivas is a nine-year veteran in law enforcement. He began his career with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“Jeffrey demonstrates on a daily basis a strong desire to serve his community,” ODPS Chief Charles Austin Sr. said.

Rivas has served as the mentor and instructor for the department’s Mentoring Matters summer camp. Rivas also has also served as a team coordinator for the department’s crime crisis intervention program.

“Corporal Rivas is an officer who embodies the ideals of the Rotary 4-Way Test in that he is true, he is fair to all concerned, he builds better friendships and good will and his actions are beneficent to all concerned,” Austin said.

Rivas said, “I don’t do it for the honor.

“I do it because I love doing the job to help people.”

Bonnette

Bonnette is an eight-year veteran of the ODPS fire service.

Bonnette currently serves as a Hazmat technician and fire instructor, and has other duties.

On Sept. 20, 2022, Bonnette responded to a Russell Street structure fire. It was determined there was a person in the apartment below where the fire was raging.

Bonnette was able to locate the individual and lead the person to safety.

“That is indicative of the personality of Taylor Bonnette,” Austin said. “I watch him often as he moves throughout the agency. I have not seen a day that he has been there that he did not have something kind to say or have something positive to say.

“It is that kind of personality that lets me know that he certainly has the potential to be a part of the leadership of the future of our evolving professional fire service.”

Parham

Parham has been with the sheriff’s office since February after spending five years with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He responded to an incident Feb. 12, 2023, within a week of his hiring.

A 911 call came into dispatch from a man wanting to commit suicide. The caller hung up.

Parham was able to find the man’s address. He went to the house and upon his arrival he heard a man screaming and searched for the sound of the man’s voice.

Parham located the man, who was already hanging from a rope. He cut the man down and gave him some live-saving measures, helping the man survive the attempted suicide.

Burgess

Burgess has been with S.C. Highway Patrol for the past five years.

SCHP Troop 7 Commander Capt. Quincy Brown said Burgess “has a smile that was infectious and a motivation to do the job.”

“They say negativity spreads through an organization. Well, so does positivity,” Brown said. “One thing about him he comes in on his day off. Most of the times unpaid to get caught up on paperwork so during his working hours he can get out there and be present and do enforcement on the streets.”

Brown said recruitment and retention is difficult.

“If you give me two Burgesses, I would take that over five troopers that really don’t want to be here,” Brown said. “That is the type of work ethic that he has and the type of work load that he carries.”

Burgess is from New York and has been interested in law enforcement since his childhood.

He applied for the SCHP in June 2017 and was hired in 2018.

Burgess is a certified field training officer and a standardized field sobriety test instructor.

“Burgess is a valuable asset to Troop 7 Post B and he is very dependable, responsible and is a flexible team player,” Brown said. “Burgess comes to work every day and gives more than 100 percent of his efforts to enforcing South Carolina laws.”

During a Sept. 23, 2022 incident, Burgess was assisting the Allendale Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources and responded to a call of a gunshot wound.

Burgess was one of the first on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim and other first aid efforts and was able to save the individual’s life.

“I don’t do it for the glory,” Burgess said. “I don’t do it for the pay. I do it for the people of South Carolina.”

2023 Rotarian of the Year

Orangeburg certified public accountant and Rotary Treasurer Melissa Cain was named the 2023 Rotarian of the Year. Cain also received the recognition in 2018.

Cain graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1984 and then attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

She graduated from South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1994 and received her CPA license in 1999.

She worked at a local CPA firm until opening her own CPA practice in 2013 – Melissa B. Cain, CPA LLC – on St. Matthews Road.

She is also the treasurer of the Orangeburg nonprofit group, “Into the Mouths of Babes/The Filling Station” where she also volunteers. The organization makes snack bags for children in the Orangeburg school district.

Paul Harris Fellows

In addition to the awards presentations, Rotarians Henry Miller and Matt Way were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. Paul Harris was among the founders of Rotary.

Miller is currently the executive director at the Samaritan House in Orangeburg. Way serves as Orangeburg First Citizens Bank senior vice president/market executive.

A Paul Harris Fellow is a Rotarian who has donated at least $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International during the time of membership.

The 2023-2024 officers were also installed. They are President Carolyn Snell, President-Elect Patricia Salley, Secretary Janice Hawes and Treasurer Melissa Cain.

Incoming board members-at-large include Douglas Barnes, Albert Black, Montez Haynes, Dr. David Staten, Allen Fairey, Dr. Thomas J. Cassidy and Brenda Austin.