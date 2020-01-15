Jan. 19, 2020 is Justice Sunday, an event celebrated primarily in the United States, but also in several foreign countries. Denmark Technical College’s first Justice Sunday will be held on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. in the Small Auditorium on the campus. This year’s theme, “A Charge to Keep – A Chance to Heal,” will be addressed by the college’s 12th president, Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr.
The afternoon will challenge, educate, involve, and inspire those in attendance through music, fashion, and poetry as well as with spoken and pictorial presentations. Queen Atterberry, a Charleston storyteller, will offer her drums to pay homage to the African American ancestral journey. A cornerstone of the evening will be Abyss, a Consciousness poet from Atlanta and he appears courtesy of Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County. Todd will offer to the community an opportunity to hear him as president for the first time. Todd, a native son of Georgia, began serving as Denmark Tech’s president on Jan. 13, 2020. He is an award-winning playwright and holds a PhD in English from Georgia State University.
Local citizens of all ages will participate on Justice Sunday as well. Azaria Holman, an 8-year-old who is the voice of the audiobook “Mia Learns to Soar,” will introduce Todd. Blackville-Hilda High School honors student Anias Williams will bring forth the Challenge to Heal and Bamberg County Civic agent Mary Tilton will offer a Challenge to Dream.
Several members of the Denmark Technical College family will participate in both the Justice Sunday program and the reception that follows in the Samuel Love Faust Multicultural Center. They include National Alumni President James Bowden and Area Commission member the Rev. Herman Wallace. Alumni Choir members Ashley Jordan, Ladetria Holman, Tyrall Kinard, Naviree Johnson and Myron Brooker will provide music at the program and the reception. Cosmetology and barbering students will model to represent the “protest movement” of the ‘60s.
Area middle and high school students will be “keepers of the dream” and will punctuate the program with the ringing of a “freedom bell.” Donated by the estate of James and Myrtle McDaniel, the bell will become a permanent symbol of faith and justice; it’s displayed through design and construction by the DTC Welding program. Members of the community have been invited to represent the menagerie of individuals who supported Dr. King’s march on Washington; they range from those in Divine 9 sororities and fraternities to ministers and first ladies to Shriners, Masons, and Eastern Stars to motorcycle club members. The theme of inclusion will continue at the reception with a portrait gallery, “Together We Climb,” to a room designed to support healing, “Tranquil Faith.”
It will be at the reception that those in attendance can offer congratulations to members of the community who have received 2020 Community Steward Awards. Community Steward Awards are presented to individuals or organizations who continually exemplify the ideals that uplift the Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell communities and demonstrate faith and justice as set forth by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Traditionally, “justice” events include areas of service. Denmark Technical College will incorporate its students at the reception as its human services majors will offer voter registration and culinary arts majors will assist with hospitality. Also at the reception, there will be a chance to speak with Todd as he will host a receiving line for the 27 2020 Community Steward Award winners.
Justice Sunday is promoted by the National Alliance of Faith & Justice, the 400 Years of African American History Commission, and the National Association for Black Criminal Justice. The afternoon is sponsored by Denmark Technical College with support from Aladdin Food Service, Ultramacs Music Group and Glyshae – the Artist. Visual artists are Michael Dantzler, Glover Richburg, Glover Richburg Jr., Terrance Washington, Brandon Hits, Naviree Johnson and Jessie Collins, with Velik Davis and Naviree Johnson serving as design technicians. Authentic buffalo soldier apparel is courtesy of Bobby Harley.
Justice Sunday is free and open to the public. The campus may be entered from Highway 78. For further information contact Dr. Yvette McDaniel at 803-290-6461, 803-793-5259 or mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu.
