First graduating O-W class to hold reunion

The first graduating class of the consolidated Orangeburg High School and Wilkinson High School will be celebrating its 50th class reunion on June 11.

“We're just going to do the one-day event at The Premiere. We're going to start at 6 o'clock with an ice breaker for about 15 or 20 minutes. Then we'll have a short program, dinner and a dance,” class member Cassandra Johnson Odom said.

“We've invited several of our teachers that are still with us. We will acknowledge all of our deceased classmates in our program. We're also doing souvenir booklets,” she said.

Integration led to the creation of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School through the merger of Orangeburg High School, which was the white school, and Wilkinson High School, which was the Black school.

The first graduating class of the combined schools, the O-W Class of 1972, will be gathering for their milestone reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at The Premiere, located at 1235 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

Odom said she anticipates that 45 to 50 class members will be participating in the event.

“We wish we had more people that participated and everything, but we're going to go ahead with what we have and enjoy ourselves and have a good time,” she said.

Odom is happy about the upcoming reunion.

“We become as one. That's what we've done for 50 years, and it has worked. We're happy about that,” she said.

For more information regarding the upcoming reunion, contact Odom at 803-878-1269.

