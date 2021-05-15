First Citizens Bank forecast shows business confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. — Small business owners have indicated a renewed sense of confidence for growth in their businesses during the year ahead despite the ongoing global pandemic, according to a new survey.

The seventh annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast found nearly 80% of respondents polled are confident or very confident in business growth over the next 12 months, which is a 9% increase since September 2020 and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Of the states in which the survey was conducted, California had the highest increase in business growth confidence — a 19% increase over the last six months with 84% of respondents expecting a strong year ahead.

Forty percent cited COVID-19 as a top concern impacting their ability to meet their business goals this year, which is an 11% decrease from just six months ago, and 25% of business owners stated that COVID-19 increased demand for certain products/services.

“The small business community continues to show us its resiliency and flexibility to adapt to today’s realities without letting the challenges steal their optimism for a brighter future,” said Doug Sprecher, director of sales strategy at First Citizens Bank.