First Citizens Bank closing branch in North

First Citizens Bank is closing its North branch.

The bank announced announced it will be closing its branch at 4557 Savannah Highway on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The announcement came in a letter sent to banking customers Nov. 25. The bank will close that day at 1 p.m. The ATM will remain open.

The bank's decision to close its North branch was made "after carefully and thoughtfully evaluating our business options," the letter states.

"We constantly evaluate our branch network," First Citizens Bank Vice President and Communications Project Manager Frank Smith said. "We examine factors such as branch traffic and overall business operations of the locations."

The bank will provide its employees at the North branch opportunities in its other branches.

First Citizens has been in North for several decades, according to Smith.

The bank's branches and ATMs in Orangeburg will remain open. The bank's Orangeburg offices are located at 1820 Columbia Road, 791 Broughton St. and 1225 St. Matthews Road.

Customers can also continue to bank through the bank's digital banking option online at firstcitizens.com or by phone at 888-323-4732.