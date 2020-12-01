First Citizen closing branch in North

First Citizens Bank is closing its North branch.
The bank announced announced it will be closing its branch at 4557 Savannah Highway on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The announcement came in a letter sent to banking customers Nov. 25. The bank will close that day at 1 p.m. The ATM will remain open.
The bank's decision to close its North branch was made "after carefully and thoughtfully evaluating our business options," the letter states.
"We constantly evaluate our branch network," First Citizens Bank Vice President and Communications Project Manager Frank Smith said. "We examine factors such as branch traffic and overall business operations of the locations."
The bank will provide its employees at the North branch opportunities in its other branches.
First Citizens has been in North for several decades, according to Smith.
The bank's branches and ATMs in Orangeburg will remain open. The bank's Orangeburg offices are located at 1820 Columbia Road, 791 Broughton St. and 1225 St. Matthews Road.
Customers can also continue to bank through the bank's digital banking option online at firstcitizens.com or by phone at 888-323-4732.
A new safe deposit box at one of the bank's other locations will be made available to customers who lease a deposit box at the North bank. The boxes will be subject to availability, according to the letter.
"Our associates will assist you in making the necessary arrangements so you can transfer the contents to another box at another First Citizens branch," the bank states in the letter.
Individuals wanting a new deposit box will have to come to the North office, close out their box and retrieve the contents of the box no later than Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.
Customers are asked to call the bank at 803-247-2141 to make an appointment to close their safe deposit box.
Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with more than 500 offices in 19 states.
First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which had $48.67 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020.
