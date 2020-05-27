First Baptist Church in North closes doors again; member tests positive for virus after Sunday service

NORTH – The doors of First Baptist Church in North are being forced to close again after a member tested positive for coronavirus following the May 24 service.
The Rev. Sean McElrath, church pastor, said the individual was tested last week and got the test result back on Tuesday.
“They were not showing any symptoms, but they went to get tested out of precautionary reasons. They got the test results back that they were in fact positive for COVID-19. The individual was very prompt in contacting the church. Of course, they felt extremely remorseful. They wouldn’t have attended church under those circumstances had they known they were positive for the virus,” McElrath said.
The church’s Facebook page states that the church will only have video services through May and June and that it will revisit the possibility of resuming services as July approaches.
“We don’t have any plans in place right this second on reopening. We’re taking this a week at a time, but at bare minimum we will not be open for the month of June and possibly even into July, depending on how this thing progresses or digresses,” McElrath said.
The pastor, who has been at the church for a little more than a month, said it had reopened for in-person services only three weeks ago.
“We’ve had in-person worship services only on Sunday morning for three weeks. Before that, we spent about a month closed. We were doing only online services. We took great measures. We felt like with the numbers declining and such, we could at least resume Sunday morning-only worship. We set some pretty stringent guidelines,” McElrath said.
The church had encouraged social distancing and individuals were provided masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer was at every door.
“In addition to that, we had the doors open so that there was no contact with the door handles. We advised our high-risk congregants to stay home, and we also advised those who had flu-like symptoms to stay at home,” the pastor said.
He said the church is having to regroup as it assesses safety measures going forward.
“This was just one of those things. This is going to happen. We’re the first of many churches that are going to have to step back and regroup. Of course, we want to do everything that we can to serve our community. That’s what we’re called to be. We’re called to love and serve our community.
“We are immensely sorry that this took place, but it was certainly something outside of our control. We want the community to know that we’re doing everything that we can to keep our church safe and likewise them safe,” McElrath said.
He said the church has no regrets about reopening.
“We felt like our guidelines were wise and prudent and in line with the CDC guidelines. But as we look to our community and serving our community, we are going to have stricter guidelines, for sure. What those will be right this second, I cannot say. We’re watching the progression of this virus.
“But I will say, for sure, that they will be much stricter than what we had previously. I’m not sure when we’ll resume in-person worship services. We may look at the future of doing of an outdoor service, but I have nothing on the books,” he said.
Parishioners who attended the May 24 service are being urged to quarantine -- and get tested.
“We’re encouraging the folks that did attend on Sunday morning to quarantine themselves until they are able to get tested and to remain quarantined until they get the test results. I think the CDC is advising folks to quarantine themselves for 14 days and that’s what we’ve commended to our folks that did attend service this past Sunday. We’re encouraging them to get tested, for sure," the pastor said.
He said there is no cookie-cooker approach to reopening churches.
“Unfortunately, this is not a one-size-fits-all situation. Each community is different. There are certainly parts of our state that are hot spots for this virus and some that have yet to really be affected. So it’s something that we have to prayerfully plot forward and consider,” the pastor said.
CDC guidelines for faith-based organizations include:
• Discouraging direct contact between non-household members such as handshakes or hugs
• Eliminating the use of frequently touched items, like offering plates
• Removing items such as hymnals from pews
• Providing call-in or online viewing opportunities for people at high risk for severe illness.
McElrath said God is still in ultimate control.
“I believe our God is in control. He’s sovereign. He’s working this situation for our good. Somehow, someway we’ll find out in the near future what he’s doing, what he’s up to and how it is that he’s pouring out his grace and his love through it,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
