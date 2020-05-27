First Baptist Church in North closes doors again; member tests positive for virus after Sunday service

The church had encouraged social distancing and individuals were provided masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer was at every door.

“In addition to that, we had the doors open so that there was no contact with the door handles. We advised our high-risk congregants to stay home, and we also advised those who had flu-like symptoms to stay at home,” the pastor said.

He said the church is having to regroup as it assesses safety measures going forward.

“This was just one of those things. This is going to happen. We’re the first of many churches that are going to have to step back and regroup. Of course, we want to do everything that we can to serve our community. That’s what we’re called to be. We’re called to love and serve our community.

“We are immensely sorry that this took place, but it was certainly something outside of our control. We want the community to know that we’re doing everything that we can to keep our church safe and likewise them safe,” McElrath said.

He said the church has no regrets about reopening.