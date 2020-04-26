Firm launches on-site COVID-19 antibody testing for S.C.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GREENVILLE -- Luxor Scientific LLC is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its laboratory located at 1327 Miller Road, Suite F. This blood-based antibody testing can help determine if an individual has an active COVID-19 infection or has been previously infected by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Antibody testing is a critical part of South Carolina’s pandemic response because it will help define the extent of the outbreak and identify previously infected individuals who have developed immunity to the virus.

“Identifying people with immunity to the virus is particularly important for health care workers and others working through this crisis. If they’ve already been infected, they will likely have immunity to the virus, allowing them to assist in the COVID-19 response with less risk while minimizing exposure to others,” said Marion L. Snyder, PhD, Luxor Chief Science Officer.