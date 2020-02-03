A smoky haze hovered over portions of The T&D Region Monday afternoon due to the several prescribed burns, according to a S.C. Forestry Commission official.
There were about 95 prescribed burns occurring in the area Monday afternoon, Santee Unit Forester Anetta Pritchard said.
“I can tell you we have no equipment or personnel sent to any wildfires right now,” Pritchard said. “There are no wildfires. They are all prescribed burnings.”
Individuals doing outdoor burning should take precautionary measure.
“They need to make sure they make notification of their burn,” she said. “They also need to make sure they clear around their burn and install adequate breaks and have enough equipment and personnel to keep their fire maintained.”
“It is also important to watch fires until they are completely out,” Pritchard said.
The SCFC says individuals conducting outdoor burning should remember the following:
• It is legal to burn vegetative debris, including limbs, leaves and grass clippings. If it grows on your property, you can burn it.
• Items that cannot be burned include: household garbage, plastics, shingles, tires, lumber, rubber or anything other than plant growth that originates on the site.
• State law requires that you notify the Forestry Commission and follow certain precautions.
Local numbers are: Orangeburg: 1-800-517-9636; Calhoun: 1-800 -895-7064; and Bamberg: 1-800-895-7060. Listen to the message and leave your name, address and phone number.
• All burning must comply with regulations established by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. To find out more about DHEC regulations and outdoor burning, visit www.scdhec.gov/environment/baq/OpenBurning/
• In addition to state laws regulating outdoor burning, there may be other local ordinances that apply in your area. Be sure to check with your local fire department or county fire marshal before burning.
• The law does not restrict the time of day you can burn. However, during the late afternoon or at night, temperature inversions can cause smoke to linger close to the ground, where it may impact your neighbors or nearby roads. In general, it is best to burn between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
