Firehouse Subs coming to Orangeburg

A Florida-based sub restaurant is coming to Orangeburg.

Firehouse Subs is locating on 3291 St Matthews Road between the Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the Orangeburg-Calhoun Baptist Association.

"Orangeburg's rapid growth and potential checks all of the boxes for our next Firehouse Subs restaurant," said restaurant owner Larry Chandler. "As proud South Carolinians and longtime franchisees, Jody and I look forward to bringing our hot and hearty subs to the community, and continuing our mission of supporting local first responders through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation."

The targeted opening is late August. Larry owns and will operate the restaurant with his nephew Jody Chandler.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The location will feature Firehouse Subs' redesigned restaurant concept, termed "Community Design," which allows the restaurant to provide an improved guest and crew member experience, according to the Chandlers.

These enhancements include updated furnishings/fixtures, an improved ordering flow, and back-of-the-house enhancements, according to the Chandlers.

The restaurant will employ between 40-45. The property is owned by M&P Land LLC. The building is being constructed by Orangeburg-based O'Cain Construction. The building currently has three bays with Firehouse Subs occupying one of the bays. The tenants of the other bays have not been announced.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks.

The menu, which features hot specialty subs, salads, and other seasonal items, takes inspiration from the firehouse with names like Hook & Ladder, Engineer and Firehouse Hero.

The subs are prepared with meats and cheeses, on toasted sub rolls, and served "Fully Involved" with vegetables and condiments.

Chandler said there is one big reason individuals should dine at Firehouse Subs.

"Our subs save lives," he said.

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs restaurants benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted over $484,000 to first responder organizations in just the greater Columbia area alone.

Statewide, over $2.5 million in grants have been awarded.

It is the first Firehouse Sub restaurant to locate in The T&D Region. There are 54 Firehouse Sub restaurants statewide, with more than 1,200 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. The business has donated over $65 million to public safety organizations through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Firehouse Subs was founded in 1994 by former firefighter brothers Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen.

To learn more about the restaurant visit: http://www.firehousesubs.com. Job postings will be listed on the Firehouse Subs career page and local job boards.

