Firefighters don’t just rescue people from burning buildings. They respond to many types of emergencies. One of the most common types is auto accidents.

Twenty-two firefighters from Orangeburg, Calhoun, Berkeley, and Saluda counties spent all day Saturday, June 24, participating in the “Auto Extrication Palooza Hands-On” training event at the Orangeburg County Fire Training Center.

A team of experienced trainers and subject matter experts meticulously planned the event and designed realistic scenarios, said Jeremy S. Jeffcoat, battalion chief-training division with the Orangeburg County Fire District.

Don’s DCC Metal Recycling and Sunshine Auto Salvage provided junked vehicles. TNT Rescue provided specialized tools and equipment for demonstrations and assisted with the hands-on instruction.

Because specialized tools are not always available, the participants also learned extrication techniques using common hand tools.

The exercise also fostered collaboration and enhanced mutual aid capabilities, Jeffcoat said.

Jeffcoat was pleased that the participants demonstrated proficiency in assessing auto accident scenes, stabilizing vehicles, executing extrication techniques and providing efficient patient care.