Firefighters from across the region responded to a fire at Don’s Car Crushing near Holly Hill, according to Orangeburg County Fire Director Teddy Wolfe.

Firefighters received an initial report of an unknown fire at 11:31 a.m. Sunday.

First responders noted a large column of smoke coming from the area and upgraded the assignment to bring in mutual aid fire departments.

Arriving first responders found a fire moving across a large pile of vehicle “fluff,” which contains various car components after they are crushed up.

This almost 40-foot tall fluff pile was difficult to access, Wolfe said. An aerial ladder truck was utilized to contain the fire away from the facilities’ machinery, buildings and large electricity transmission lines.

Crews used tankers to shuttle water to the site because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

A tanker task force was utilized from Orangeburg County battalions 5 and 4. The Berkeley County tanker task force was called in to aid in the water shuttle process.

Crews contained the fire to the initial pile of fluff and turned the facility back over to Don’s Car Crushing employees at 5:25 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire is currently under investigation.

Ten Orangeburg County departments responded: Holly Hill, Bowman, Canaan, Providence, Eutawville, Four Holes, Jamison, Vance, West Middle and Orangeburg County.

Two engines, one tower ladder and five tankers from Berkeley County assisted.