Firefighters battle large blaze; several agencies join forces to help

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on Woodbine Drive, near the intersection with Five Chop Road, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters reported heavy fire conditions at the two single-story structures that shared a common roof.

There were also multiple adjacent vehicles on fire, according to a report.

“Firefighters encountered structural collapse and additional assistance was requested to support an extended incident time,” ODPS Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham said.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines for a defensive fire attack, according to Winningham.

“Due to collapse and significant fuel loads, firefighters remained in a defensive strategy,” he said. “Crews were able to gain control of the fire in two hours. Firefighters remained on scene for about seven hours total to completely extinguish the fire.”

Woodbine Drive was shut down to through traffic to establish a safe area for firefighters and equipment, and for water supply purposes.

There were no reported injuries to the occupants of the structures, but one ODPS firefighter was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The American Red Cross was asked for assistance.

The Orangeburg County Fire District responded with assistance from Bolentown, Bowman, Branchville, Canaan, Cordova, Edisto, Jamison, Providence, Rowesville and West Middle.

Orangeburg County Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office provided assistance.