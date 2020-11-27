Firefighter injured when tanker overturns; vehicle was hauling 2,000 gallons of water

A Jamison firefighter was injured Thursday when the tanker he was driving overturned, according to Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe.

The tanker left its Belleville Road station and then “overturned on its top in a ditch” on nearby Lime Kiln Road, Wolfe said.

He said the Jamison fire chief had to pry the door open so that the firefighter could be freed.

The tanker was hauling 2,000 gallons of water, Wolfe said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the firefighter to the Regional Medical Center, he added. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Wolfe said the tanker had just returned to the Jamison fire station from a vehicle collision and then responded to a wreck on Columbia Road.

Other firefighters witnessed the tanker overturning and acted quickly, he said.

A wrecker righted the tanker and pulled it to the Orangeburg County Fire District headquarters.

The S.C. Highway Patrol also responded to the accident.

