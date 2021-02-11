Fire station prototype: Ribbon cut on new substation at Rivers Bridge

EHRHARDT — Bamberg County on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Rivers Bridge Fire Substation that is to be the prototype for other facilities.
In 2018, Bamberg County resident Ted Brandt donated property to Bamberg County. The county has worked since that time to secure funding -- a low-cost USDA loan with the assistance of 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott -- to construct the new facility.
A socially distanced crowd gathered in the bay of the new fire station to hear remarks from Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston; Al Jenkins, the regional director for Sen. Tim Scott; Larry Haynes and Clint Carter. Also in attendance were Bamberg County Council members, Ehrhardt Police and Fire Chief Chad Dilling and Bamberg County Fire Coordinator Paul Eubanks.
“This substation will serve as a prototype for future substations and guide the county as we work with the area fire chiefs to modernize and upgrade Bamberg County fire stations to improve working conditions and facilities for our firefighters and improve services to residents in the most rural parts of the county,” Preston said.
“Without the donation of land from Mr. Brandt, funding from Enterprise Bank and the USDA, and the collective efforts of county staff, elected officials and many others, this station would not have been possible," Preston said.
“A homeowner with a home valued at $125,000 will save approximately 27% annually on insurance costs; for this resident, it means his family will save $533 a year on their annual insurance premium.”
Fire substations are vital to ensure the public safety for Bamberg County residents located more than five miles from a fire station.
“The construction of a fire substation in this part of the county will improve the ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating for the county and the residents in the Rivers Bridge area,” Eubanks said.
“The ISO rating will improve to a Class 6; the area is currently rated by the ISO as a Class 10, which essentially means unprotected. This will save residents on their insurance premiums as well as reduce response time in the area.
"Also, the vast majority of firefighters in Bamberg County are volunteers. I appreciate that we can support their selfless efforts and donation of time in the service of others by providing modernized, safe equipment and facilities they can take pride in when on duty," Eubanks said.
Ehrhardt’s Dilling expressed his gratitude for having the new facility within his jurisdiction.
“This fire station has been a long time coming and was proposed in a few different areas until Mr. Brandt’s generous donation helped make the decision for us,” Dilling said. “We have been blessed to have volunteers who will work this in this station to serve and protect the local citizens.”
The county is currently working on plans to build a similar fire substation in the Holman's Bridge area of Denmark, on Charleston-Augusta Highway. A new pumper truck will be purchased in 2021 in accordance with the Bamberg County equipment-replacement plan.
Bamberg County Fire Chaplain Sunny Mooney opened and closed the ceremony with a blessing over the station, those who work within its walls, and those served by it. Councilman Spencer Donaldson led the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the final station blessing from Mooney, Ted Brandt, surrounded by the speakers and other guests, cut the ribbon to officially open the Rivers Bridge Fire Station.