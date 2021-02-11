Fire station prototype: Ribbon cut on new substation at Rivers Bridge

“A homeowner with a home valued at $125,000 will save approximately 27% annually on insurance costs; for this resident, it means his family will save $533 a year on their annual insurance premium.”

Fire substations are vital to ensure the public safety for Bamberg County residents located more than five miles from a fire station.

“The construction of a fire substation in this part of the county will improve the ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating for the county and the residents in the Rivers Bridge area,” Eubanks said.

“The ISO rating will improve to a Class 6; the area is currently rated by the ISO as a Class 10, which essentially means unprotected. This will save residents on their insurance premiums as well as reduce response time in the area.

"Also, the vast majority of firefighters in Bamberg County are volunteers. I appreciate that we can support their selfless efforts and donation of time in the service of others by providing modernized, safe equipment and facilities they can take pride in when on duty," Eubanks said.

Ehrhardt’s Dilling expressed his gratitude for having the new facility within his jurisdiction.