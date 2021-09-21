Fire service agreement reached by Orangeburg city, county; tax to replace fire contracts

Orangeburg County and City of Orangeburg are closer to an agreement on funding fire service for people who live outside the city limits, but receive city fire service.
Orangeburg County Council on Monday gave unanimous first reading by title only to a fire service agreement with the City of Orangeburg.
“This has been a project we have been working on for a long time in conjunction with the city,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
City of Orangeburg property owners pay for fire service through their city taxes. Residents outside the city’s coverage area pay a special fire district tax to Orangeburg County.
People who live between the city limits and the county’s fire district receive fire service from the City of Orangeburg. They’re supposed to buy contracts for fire service from the city.
Residents who don’t buy contracts still receive fire protection, but they don’t receive the benefit of the city’s Insurance Service Office rating. To an insurance company, that basically means a home does not have fire coverage.
Not everyone purchases a fire contract, meaning the cost for those who do buy a contract has continued to increase.
Under the city-county proposal, the county intends to contract with the City of Orangeburg so the city's fire department continues to be responsible for fighting fires within a five-mile radius outside of the city limits.
Property within this five-mile radius of the city will be taxed at the same rate as the others in the Orangeburg County Fire District: 18 mills. The tax will replace the existing fire contract for these residents.
Property inside the city limits will not be placed in the district and owners will not have to pay extra taxes under the plan.
County attorney D'Anne Haydel said there are still discussions about some of the terms of the agreement between the county and the city.
She said an agreement must be signed by Oct. 5 to ensure the county can set millage for the fiscal year.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution calling for a public hearing on the matter during a special called council meeting on Oct. 5.
The City of Orangeburg is also moving forward on the matter at its upcoming council meetings.