‘Fire! Get out of the house!’: Brother helps family escape burning home in Orangeburg

Marquis knew his brother, Eric Kirkland, was still in the house so he went back inside, through the thickening smoke.

“My brother was coughing, choking,” Marquis said. “I had to rescue him and get him out the window as well. We all had to jump from the second-floor roof.”

Eric was asleep when the fire started.

“All I heard was that the house was on fire, so I tried to get out there,” Eric said. “The smoke was so unbearable that I couldn't see and then I couldn't breathe. I stopped to at least try to catch my composure. I tried to keep going, but then it just took over.”

Marquis said his will to live kicked in, helping him save his sister and brother.

“It was my will to live that overshot everything else at that time. Not a whole lot went through my mind. It was just we had to get out of this house,” he said.

Marquis knew the family's pet pit bull, Nova, was still in the house but the situation had become too dangerous. Nova died in the fire.

“I knew going back in there was life or death,” Marquis said.

According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report, the fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.