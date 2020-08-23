Fire Fighters Association awards scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Fire Fighters Association has awarded two college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

May Rogan was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to attend Clemson University, where she will study agricultural education. She is the daughter of Orangeburg County Fire Marshal Capt. Mark Thompson and his wife, Elizabeth.

Cassidy Joyner was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to further her education in microbiology at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She is a member of the Four Holes Fire Department.

The scholarship money came from a grant awarded to the Eutawville and Jamison fire departments by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Fire Department Grant program.

Scholarships can be awarded to firefighters and their immediate family members.

