 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire Fighters Association awards scholarships
0 comments

Fire Fighters Association awards scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Fire Fighters Association has awarded two college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

May Rogan was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to attend Clemson University, where she will study agricultural education. She is the daughter of Orangeburg County Fire Marshal Capt. Mark Thompson and his wife, Elizabeth.

Cassidy Joyner was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to further her education in microbiology at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She is a member of the Four Holes Fire Department.

The scholarship money came from a grant awarded to the Eutawville and Jamison fire departments by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Fire Department Grant program.

Scholarships can be awarded to firefighters and their immediate family members.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News