Fire displaces Rowesville family
Fire displaces Rowesville family

Home Fire Illustration
Illustration

Fire destroyed a Rowesville family’s home Thursday night.

The fire at 111 Bonnett Lane started in the front bedroom of the home around 8:12 p.m., according to Rowesville Fire Chief David Bailey. The fire was under control within about 15 minutes.

About 40 percent of the home was destroyed in the fire.

“It is not livable at this time,” Bailey said.

The home’s occupants were not present at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

“We did a search and nothing indicates malice. It was an accidental fire,” Bailey said.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Rowesville Fire Department received mutual aid from the Branchville and Canaan fire departments.

