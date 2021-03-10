Fire destroys North home; blaze spread from brush fire, official says

A man and woman lost everything to a house fire in North on Tuesday night.
The fire at the couple’s mobile home, located at 331 River Rest Road, was caused by embers that blew under the porch from a brush fire, Assistant North Fire Chief Billy Robinson said.
The couple “had to rush to get out of there” when the woman noticed the fire, Robinson said.
The call went out around 9:30 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene within seven minutes. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
Firefighters initially made a “quick knock-down of the fire,” Robinson said. They remained on the scene for a few hours putting out hotspots.
Several structures around the home were threatened by the blaze.
Firefighters from the Neeses and Pine Hill fire departments also helped put out the fire.
The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, shelter and providing referrals to much-needed resources.
Robinson noted that fire departments throughout Orangeburg County have responded to an increased number of calls for brush fires that have gotten out of hand in the last few weeks.
“Burning brush and debris is really dangerous this time of year,” Robinson said.
He said the conditions are ripe due to the dry leaves remaining on the ground as well as the new growth that comes with spring.
In addition, windy conditions accelerate brush and debris fires.
To help prevent a brush or debris fire from escaping, plow around a large debris pile before setting fire to it, Robinson said. Keep water resources nearby and watch the fire and embers.
He urged those who burn debris to douse the area of the fire, even if all of the embers seem to be out.
According to the S.C. Forestry Commission, the agency’s firefighters respond to more than 3,000 wildland fires annually. Those fires typically burn 20,000 acres.
About 98 percent of those fires are caused by human activities, according the agency.
Each year, fire departments across the state respond to more than 20,000 grass, brush, woods or rubbish fires.
According to the S.C. Forestry Commission, state law requires those who burn debris outdoors to notify the agency before starting the fire.
“In most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that you clean up from your yard. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits,” according to the agency.
To make a debris notification to the S.C. Forestry Commission, dial the number that correlates to the county where the burn will take place: Orangeburg – 1-800-517-9636; Bamberg – 1-800-895-7060 and Calhoun – 1-800-895-7064.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.