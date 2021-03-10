Fire destroys North home; blaze spread from brush fire, official says

A man and woman lost everything to a house fire in North on Tuesday night.

The fire at the couple’s mobile home, located at 331 River Rest Road, was caused by embers that blew under the porch from a brush fire, Assistant North Fire Chief Billy Robinson said.

The couple “had to rush to get out of there” when the woman noticed the fire, Robinson said.

The call went out around 9:30 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene within seven minutes. The home was fully involved when they arrived.

Firefighters initially made a “quick knock-down of the fire,” Robinson said. They remained on the scene for a few hours putting out hotspots.

Several structures around the home were threatened by the blaze.

Firefighters from the Neeses and Pine Hill fire departments also helped put out the fire.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, shelter and providing referrals to much-needed resources.

Robinson noted that fire departments throughout Orangeburg County have responded to an increased number of calls for brush fires that have gotten out of hand in the last few weeks.

