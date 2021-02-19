 Skip to main content
Fire destroys Holly Hill home
Fire destroys Holly Hill home

Holly Hill fire

Fire destroyed a home on Caufield Court, which is a dirt road on the edge of the Boyer community near Holly Hill.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Four Holly Hill residents lost their home to fire on Thursday afternoon, according to Holly Hill Fire Chief Chris Smith.

The occupants of the home got out of harm’s way and none of them were injured, Smith said.

Someone reported the fire at 3:45 p.m. Firefighters responded to 525 Caufield Court, which is a dirt road on the edge of the Boyer community near Holly Hill.

“We got the fire under control quickly,” Smith said. “However, we were on the scene for roughly three-and-a-half hours due to putting out hotspots, along with salvage and overhaul.”

The fire threatened a vehicle parked on the property.

“It sustained minor damage due to the fire,” Smith said.

He also noted that a propane tank near the residence was leaking propane from its valve.

“Units called Edisto Gas to handle the incident and they removed the tank,” Smith said.

The Eutawville Fire Department and Dorchester County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to help put out the fire at the single-story brick home.

Smith said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

 

Holly Hill fire

