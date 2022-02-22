Fire destroys Eutawville home

Fire destroyed a one-story block home in Eutawville on Monday morning, according to Eutawville Fire Chief Stephen Shuler.

The call went out at 10:26 a.m. for the house fire at 118 Couturier Street. Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:51 p.m.

“Everyone was able to get out of the home,” Shuler said.

He noted the fire, “appears to have started from the television in the living room.”

Firefighters from the following fire departments responded: Eutawville, Holly Hill, Providence, Vance, Santee, Cross and Berkeley County.

The American Red Cross is assisting four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter. It is also providing referrals to other resources.

The organization notes that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires, with increased risks during cold weather.

When using a space heater:

• Never leave it unattended.

• Keep away from furniture, rugs, carpets, bedding and drapes.

• Place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface such as a ceramic tile floor.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn how to assist the Red Cross.

