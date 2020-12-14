Fire destroys Eutawville home; resident ‘going through so much,’ daughter says

Lakiya Jenkins lives about a block from her mother’s Roly Poly Road home in Eutawville.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, she was sitting on her porch when she heard what sounded like a truck.

“I heard when the door slammed. So I said, ‘Oh,’ you know. Then I went back in the house and not even five minutes later my friend called and said, ‘Kiya, it looks like fire inside your mama’s house,’” she said.

She called 911 and rushed to her mother’s home.

“By the time I came down here, it was just basically in that bedroom,” she said, looking toward the shell of a room on the left end of her mother’s mobile home.

Jenkins said nobody was inside of the house when it caught fire.

Her mother, Sabrina Jenkins, moved into the home about six months ago. She purchased new furniture for the home less than a week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s going through so much,” Lakiya Jenkins said of her mother.

She had stayed at her mother’s home for a few nights prior to Sunday’s fire.