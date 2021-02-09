 Skip to main content
Fire destroys 120-plus portable toilets in Orangeburg
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Fire destroyed between 120 to 130 portable toilets Monday night at B&B Porta-Jons on Old Edisto Drive.

An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report calls the blaze “suspicious.”

Allen “Boo” Gray, who’s owned the business for about 20 years, said there’s no electricity running to the part of the property where he stored the portable toilets.

He’s thankful the fire didn’t reach the company’s buildings or vehicles.

“During this pandemic, I don’t have the business like I’ve had,” Gray said. He stored some of the inventory of portable toilets on the lot.

Gray said he’s still in business and operational.

The call went out to firefighters at 8:58 p.m. and they arrived four minutes later, according to the incident report.

At 10:49 p.m., the last fire truck left the scene.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they covered the burned area with a blanket of foam.

The following fire departments provided mutual aid in extinguishing the fire: Cordova, Jamison and Edisto.

The losses are estimated at approximately $84,000, the report states.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and ODPS Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham were notified about the fire.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

