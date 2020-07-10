Fire damages St. Matthews home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A St. Matthews home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, according to the American Red Cross.

The St. Matthews Fire Department responded to the blaze on Bynum Street.

The Red Cross is helping four individuals by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

