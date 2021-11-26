Fire damages several Orangeburg County homes

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping several families whose homes were damaged by fire.
A Nance Street home in Orangeburg was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.
The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.
A Eutaw Road home in Eutawville was damaged by a fire Friday morning. The Red Cross is helping two people affected by that fire.
Also, a Seba Street home in Orangeburg was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon. The Red Cross is helping one person affected by that fire.
Help the Red Cross assist families by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.