Fire damages several Orangeburg County homes

LIBRARY fire illustration

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping several families whose homes were damaged by fire.

A Nance Street home in Orangeburg was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

A Eutaw Road home in Eutawville was damaged by a fire Friday morning. The Red Cross is helping two people affected by that fire.

Also, a Seba Street home in Orangeburg was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon. The Red Cross is helping one person affected by that fire.

Help the Red Cross assist families by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

