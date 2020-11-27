Fire damages Orangeburg home

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Felder Street in Orangeburg, was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0