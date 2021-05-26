Fire damages Orangeburg County home

A Representative Circle home in Orangeburg County was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The American Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina responds to six home fires every day on average and, in many cases, the families impacted lose everything.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/lsk/ or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

