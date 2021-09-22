 Skip to main content
Fire damages Orangeburg, Cordova homes
Fire damages Orangeburg, Cordova homes

Red Cross
Fire damaged homes in Orangeburg and Cordova on Tuesday, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Deerbrook Lane in Orangeburg, was damaged by a fire Tuesday evening.

The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Volunteers are also assisting three people whose home, located on Crosby Street in Cordova, was damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

Help the Red Cross assist families by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

