Fire damages Orangeburg, Cordova homes

Fire damaged homes in Orangeburg and Cordova on Tuesday, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Deerbrook Lane in Orangeburg, was damaged by a fire Tuesday evening.

The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Volunteers are also assisting three people whose home, located on Crosby Street in Cordova, was damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

