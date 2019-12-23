A house fire displaced a Cordova family of five on Sunday afternoon.
The fire call came in about 12:52 p.m. at 143 Wesley Grove Road.
"Upon arrival we saw light smoke coming out of the double-wide mobile home," Cordova Fire Chief Al Chavis said. "We gained access inside."
Chavis said the fire was attacked and under control within about 10 minutes.
All individuals inside the home got out safely without any injuries.
The cause of the fire appears to be a furnace malfunction, Chavis said.
Damage was sustained to the back bedroom area, but the house was not a total loss.
"It is that time of the year," Chavis said. "The furnace is a heat source and people are trying to stay warm. That is the number one call we receive.
“I urge everyone to check that source. Make sure the heat source is functioning properly and have it maintained."
The firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted the family.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The Cordova, Canaan and Edisto fire departments responded to the blaze.
Contribute to the Red Cross’s effort by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
