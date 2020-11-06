 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire burns Bamberg family’s home
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Fire burns Bamberg family’s home

{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

A Bamberg family of six was displaced Thursday afternoon when fire damaged its Broad Street home.

The fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. The Bamberg Fire Department responded to the blaze.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the blaze, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 11-6-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News