Fire burns Bamberg family’s home

A Bamberg family of six was displaced Thursday afternoon when fire damaged its Broad Street home.

The fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. The Bamberg Fire Department responded to the blaze.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the blaze, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

