Fine Arts Building Gallery welcomes SCSU alum

The Fine Arts Building (FAB) Gallery at South Carolina State University will present “What Is Man?,” a collection of paintings, mixed media and found object assemblages from Columbia-based artist and educator Keith Tolen on display from Feb. 8-March 4, 2022.

“What Is Man?” is a reflection on both personal and greater societal identity surrounding personhood and features a diverse body of works ranging from printmaking, traditional painting, collage and found objects.

In addition to his exhibition, Tolen will be a visiting artist on SC State’s campus Feb. 7-10, when he will speak with various Visual Art Program classes. He will also publish a fine art print edition in collaboration with printmaking faculty member Ian Welch.

Tolen is a 1979 graduate of SC State’s Visual Art Program and served as the art teacher for Camden Middle School in Camden for 30 years.

After retiring from public education in 2017, Tolen devoted himself to his studio art practice and currently owns and operates Redbowtie Group LLC, an art outreach and advocacy group. Tolen recently collaborated with One Columbia on a mural project in the Vista neighborhood of Columbia. He also was the 2021 artist-in-residence at the Latimer Manor complex in association with The Nickelodeon theater and Columbia Film Festival.

Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, no opening reception is planned, with tentative plans for a closing reception on Wednesday, March 3, from noon-2 p.m. Further details are to be announced.

"What Is Man?” will be on display during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) from Feb. 8-March 4, 2022. The FAB Gallery is also open for private tours outside of normal business hours upon request. All questions or requests for appointment should be directed to FAB Gallery Curator Ian J. Welch via email at iwelch@scsu.edu.keith tolen

