Finding the vaccine

Those 70 and older can begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control provides the following tips:

• DHEC’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator will be live Wednesday. This online map will show the locations currently accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.

• Individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating contact information for making an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.

• Appointments should be scheduled. Walk-ins may not be able to receive vaccine.

• You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.

• South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

• The appointment scheduling phone line for each location may operate different hours of the day. This isn’t determined by DHEC.