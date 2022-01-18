Finch named VP of enrollment management at SCSU

Dr. Manicia J. Finch has been named vice president for enrollment management at South Carolina State University, Interim President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday.

“I am excited to be a part of Bulldog Nation and work with the administration of Interim President Alexander Conyers,” Finch said. “Together we will spread the news of the wealth of opportunities at SCSU. New Bulldogs loading!”

Finch joins SC State with more than 17 years of experience in higher education. She most recently served as dean of enrollment management at Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri. Her previous post was associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Dr. Finch brings an extensive wealth of knowledge and experience in recruitment, admissions, financial aid, student engagement, and retention to South Carolina State University,” Conyers said. “This experience will serve us well in recruiting and educating outstanding students.

“Her experience with driving messaging around institutional image, brand and marketing along with being an expert with CRM Slate will elevate our current and future students well,” Conyers said.

At Harris-Stowe, Finch oversees enrollment management, which provides a seamless network of services for students from inquiry through graduation and beyond, including areas such as admissions, financial assistance and registration.

Additionally, Finch served as director of admissions and recruitment at Bethune-Cookman University, assistant director of admissions and recruitment at Alabama A&M University, and director of admission at Stillman College.

“I am both humbled and honored to serve as the vice president of enrollment management at the South Carolina State University,” Finch said. “I am on fire to hit the ground running and meet with students, staff and faculty to continue the important work of increasing enrollment and helping to create an environment where students can thrive and achieve academic success.”

Finch received her doctorate in educational leadership and management, master of Science degree in higher education, and a post master’s certificate from Capella University. Finch also received a certificate of completion in admission from Harvard Instisute and a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and marketing from Alabama A&M University.

Finch has been featured in several national magazines and on Good Morning America. Most notably, she was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of “The Top Influencers in Admissions.”

