Filmmaker snags Southeast Emmy for Sellers documentary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Filmmaker and Orangeburg native Emily Harrold recently earned a Southeast Emmy award for her documentary about former South Carolina lawmaker and CNN commentary Bakari Sellers.

"While I Breathe, I Hope," won a Southeast Emmy award in the Documentary-Topical category during a virtual gala held Sept. 12 in Atlanta.

Southeast Emmy Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The Atlanta division was founded in 1975.

"I'm pretty excited. You never know. It's kind of a hold your breath and just be prepared for whatever the result is. Ultimately my team and I are really proud of the film. This was just an exciting chance to celebrate the film and the story again and feel really proud of what we made," Harrold said.

Directed by Harrold and titled after the South Carolina state motto, the film explores the history and legacy of racism in American politics through the experiences of Sellers.

The film follows Sellers on his 2014 campaign for lieutenant governor, a position that hasn’t been held by an African American since the 1870s. The film also traces Sellers through the slaying of nine parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church and removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds.