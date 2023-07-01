Gasoline prices have dropped lower than they were last Fourth of July, when prices reached record highs.

A pre-weekend T&D survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations showed regular, self-serve gasoline was selling for an average price of $3.111 a gallon on Thursday afternoon.

The least-expensive gas sold for $2.929 a gallon at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive, the Murphy U.S.A. at the North Road Plaza in front of Walmart and the Shell K on North Road, across the street from Walmart.

Last year, the average gas price in the Orangeburg area was $4.40 a gallon during the Fourth of July period. This year's prices are about $1.29 less.

Two years ago, prices in Orangeburg were averaging about $2.755 a gallon.

Despite the lower prices, some drivers still believe prices are too high.

Swansea resident Brent Fairrington was filling up his gasoline tank at the Orangeburg Dodge's Store on Thursday. He said high gas prices are putting a damper on his Fourth of July plans.

“They are fluctuating a whole lot up and down,” he said. “It would be a whole lot better if they were 75 cents cheaper.”

“We can't afford to go nowhere,” he continued. “We’ve got to stay home and cook.”

Orangeburg resident Tony Johnson said he was not planning to go anywhere for the Fourth of July.

Gas prices “are too high,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to have it to travel.”

Average gas prices have risen about 24 cents since Christmas, when the average price was $2.876 a gallon.

South Carolina’s average price for regular gas was $3.172 a gallon on June 29. This is down about $1.20 from the state average last year at this time, according to AAA.

South Carolina has the fifth-lowest gas prices in the nation.

Mississippi has the lowest gas prices at $2.978 a gallon. Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas have lower prices than South Carolina.

Washington State has regular gas selling for an average of $4.987, the highest price in the nation.

The national average is $3.549 a gallon, which is down from $4.857 a gallon last year, according to AAA.

The holiday often can mean traffic congestion.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will have an increased presence on the state’s roads.

It’s reminding the public to not drink while operating a vehicle, including boat drivers.

If alcohol is part of your July 4 celebrations, motorists and boaters are urged by authorities to use a ride-share service or designate a sober driver.

Last year, there were 13 deaths on South Carolina’s roadways during the Independence Day holiday travel period from June 30 through July 4. There were no fatalities in The T&D Region during the holiday period in 2022.

There have been 471 vehicle accidents resulting in fatalities so far this year, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Local gas prices

Regular gasoline prices recorded in an at-the-pump survey of Orangeburg-area stations taken on Thursday:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive – $2.929 cash

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza in front of Walmart – $2.929 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart – $2.929

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive – $2.939 cash

• The Station, Charleston Highway – $2.999 cash

• Exxon, Edisto Drive – $2.999 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets – $2.999 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut and Ellis streets – $3.099

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road – $3.099 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive – $3.099 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass – $3.199

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun – $3.199 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway – $3.199 cash

• Texaco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue – $3.199

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601 – $3.209

• BP, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road – $3.219 cash

• BP, Whittaker Parkway near U.S. 21 – $3.219

• 4 Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $3.229 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178 – $3.229 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road – $3.299 cash