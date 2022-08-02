Filing underway for local offices; Orangeburg, Calhoun school boards among races

Filing has opened for several offices in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, including some Orangeburg County and Calhoun County school board seats.

In Orangeburg County, the non-partisan offices of school board and the Horse Range Watershed District are on the ballot for the November general election.

The filing period continues through noon Aug. 15.

Orangeburg County School Board seats in districts 1,3,5,7 and 9 are up for election to four-year terms.

Seat 9 is at-large seat and all voters in the county can cast a ballot for it.

Seats 1, 3, 5 and 7, however, are not at–large seats. Only voters living in a particular district can vote for candidates seeking the school board seat in that district.

Present office holders on the Orangeburg County School Board are:

• Seat 1 - Betty Macon Pelzer

• Seat 3 - William O'Quinn

• Seat 5 - Idella W. Carson

• Seat 7 - Mary Berry Ulmer

• Seat 9 - Debora B. Brunson

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pelzer was the only candidate who had filed for Seat 1, while Debora B. Brunson was the only candidate who had filed for Seat 9.

Ulmer and Sam Farlow filed for Seat 7, while no one had yet filed for seats 3 and 5.

Present office holders in the Horse Range Watershed District are Dana Vogt and Randy Hass. Their two seats are up for election for four-year terms.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed for the watershed district seats.

All local filing is done at the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.

The Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg. The office can reached by phone at 803-533-6210.

Calhoun County

Calhoun County School Board seats will also be on the ballot in the November general election.

The filing period continues through noon Aug. 15.

Present office holders are Kevin G. Jenkins, Seat 2, and Debra Fredrick, Seat 5. Only voters residing in those districts can vote for the candidates running for school board in those districts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed for the seats.

The Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115 in St. Matthews. The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.

Bamberg County

Seats on the nonpartisan Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District are also on the ballot, with three seats with four-year terms up for election.

Present office holders are Mark T. Williams, Douglas M. Mixson Sr. and C. Wesley Ulmer Jr.

Candidates have to complete a nonpartisan statement of intention of candidacy, which can be found at scvotes.gov, and then file with the SEC. Forms are due at the SEC no later than noon Aug. 15. There is no filing fee.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mixson was the only one who had filed for a conservation district seat.

The Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex at 1234 North St. in Bamberg. The office can be reached by phone at 803-245-3028.