Filing period opens March 18 for open Calhoun County Council seat

Filing for the Calhoun County Council District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former council chairman David Summers begins March 18.

The filing period for the special election to fill the seat of Summers, who died Feb. 26, will begin at noon Friday, March 18, and will run through Saturday, March 26.

The primary for the special election will be held Tuesday, May 17, (if necessary depending on the filing results.)

The primary runoff will be held Tuesday, May 31 (if necessary). A runoff would be needed if the top two candidates do not receive 50% of the vote.

The special election for the seat will be held Tuesday, July 12.

Cameron, Creston, Lone Star, Midway and St. Matthews will be the precincts open on these election dates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Filing for the seat can be done at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The filing period on Saturday, March 26, will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The office is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews. The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.

