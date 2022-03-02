Filing open for Bamberg council seat

BAMBERG - Filing to fill the unexpired term of Bamberg City Council Councilwoman Rosetta Draper will end at noon Friday, March 4.

Draper occupied Seat 3. Filing opened for the seat at noon Friday, Feb. 18.

No one had filed for the seat as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Athena Moorer, Bamberg County director of voter registration and elections.

The seat is vacant because Draper “moved out of the district,” Moorer said.

The seat will be up for re-election in April 2023.

Filing can be completed at Bamberg City Hall, located at 2430 Main Highway in Bamberg.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.