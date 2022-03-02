 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Filing open for Bamberg council seat

  • 0
Voting ballot box illustration

BAMBERG - Filing to fill the unexpired term of Bamberg City Council Councilwoman Rosetta Draper will end at noon Friday, March 4.

Draper occupied Seat 3. Filing opened for the seat at noon Friday, Feb. 18.

No one had filed for the seat as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Athena Moorer, Bamberg County director of voter registration and elections.

The seat is vacant because Draper “moved out of the district,” Moorer said.

The seat will be up for re-election in April 2023.

Filing can be completed at Bamberg City Hall, located at 2430 Main Highway in Bamberg.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Space junk on a collision course with the moon on March 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News