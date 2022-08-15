Filing for school trustees concludes

Filing for local offices, including school board and water conservation district seats, ended noon Monday.

In Orangeburg County, non-partisan school board and Horse Range Watershed District seats are on the ballot for the November general election.

Orangeburg County School Board seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election to four-year terms. Seat 9 is an at-large seat, while the rest are single-member districts.

Incumbent Betty Macon Pelzer has filed for Seat 1 and incumbent Idella Carson has filed for Seat 5.

Incumbent Mary Berry Ulmer and Sam Farlow filed for Seat 7. Incumbent William O’Quinn and Mike Taylor have filed for Seat 3.

Incumbent Debora B. Brunson has filed for Seat 9. As of Monday afternoon, three new names were added to the candidate list for that seat, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow.

Present office-holders in the Horse Range Watershed District are Dana Vogt and Randy Hass. Their two seats are up for election for four-year terms.

As of Monday afternoon, no one had filed for the watershed district seats.

Calhoun County

Candidates have filed for Calhoun County School Board seats.

Present office-holders are Kevin G. Jenkins, Seat 2, and Debra Fredrick, Seat 5.

Fredrick has filed for Seat 5, along with Stanley Rivers.

Jenkins has filed for Seat 2, along with Tracy Watson.

Bamberg County

Seats on the nonpartisan Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District are also on the ballot, with three seats with four-year terms up for election.

Present office-holders are Mark T. Williams, Douglas M. Mixson Sr. and C. Wesley Ulmer Jr.

As of Monday afternoon, Mixson was the only having filed for a conservation district seat.