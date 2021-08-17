Filing ends for town elections in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Several municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in the coming months.
Candidate filing is complete in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, with some incumbent mayors and council members facing challengers. There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.
Filing ends for Bamberg County’s municipal elections at noon Monday, Aug. 23.
Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2.
The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 14.
Three city council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election in Orangeburg. Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman have filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.
Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler filed for re-election, and he is being challenged by candidate Paige Waymer.
Other municipal seats up for election this year and the candidates who will be listed on the ballot are listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.
Orangeburg County
Filing ended noon Monday, Aug. 16.
Bowman – two council seats
• Ike Carter - Council
• Shawn Glenn – Council
Branchville – three council seats
• Brett Banks – Council
• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council
• No one filed for a third council seat after Michael Blankenship did not file for re-election.
Cordova – mayor and four council seats
• James V. Martin - Mayor
• Lee Hughes - Council
• Jo Ann Mooney – Council
• Jean H. Preveaux – Council
• Terry C. Ott – Council
Elloree – mayor, two council seats and water commissioner seat
• Michael G. Fanning and Krista K. Hassell – Mayor
• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1
• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4
• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)
Eutawville – mayor and two council seats
• Brandon L. Weatherford and Le’Shonda Parker – Mayor
• Daniel Cox - Council
• Richard Chaz Miller – Council
• James L. Nutt – Council
Holly Hill – mayor and two council seats
• William R. Johnson and Billy Chavis – Mayor
• George Summerson Jr. - Council District 3
• Cynthia Nelson Fuller and Marvin Wright - Council District 4
Neeses – mayor and four council seats
• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor
• Mason Browder - Council
• Paula Dyches Hutchins – Council
• Julie Renee Olenick – Council
• Wylie Williams – Council
North – two council seats
• Jennifer P. Williams - Council
• Paige Jeffcoat – Council
Norway – two council seats
• No one filed for the Council District 1 seat after incumbent Bonnie Fogle did not file for re-election.
• No one filed for the Council District 4 seat after incumbent Berley James did not file for re-election.
Rowesville – mayor and two council seats
• Paul D. Bishop – Mayor
• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council
• Lannie R. Sanders – Council
Springfield – mayor and four council seats
• Ed Furtick and Whitney Corbett– Mayor
• Francine Edwards - Council
• Lelia Anne Greene – Council
• Gregory Abendroth– Council
• Tiffany M. Brice – Council
• Doug Kinard – Council
• Allen Stanley – Council
• Troy T. Thomas – Council
Vance- mayor and two council seats
• Michael Aiken Sr. – Mayor
• Douglas A. Chapman - Council
• Eugene Elmore Jr. – Council
Woodford- mayor and two council seats
• Sam Anthony - Mayor
• Daniel Green - Council
• No one filed for a second council seat after incumbent Norbia M. Pough did not file for re-election.
Calhoun County
Filing ended noon Monday, Aug. 16.
Cameron – mayor and two council seats
• David W. Summers Jr. – Mayor
• Wayne Polin – Council
• Terry Fowler – Council
• Jimmy Bryant – Council
St. Matthews – three council seats
• Linda Archie-Simmons and Marla Cunningham – Council District 1
• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3
• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5
