Filing ends for town elections in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Several municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in the coming months.

Candidate filing is complete in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, with some incumbent mayors and council members facing challengers. There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.

Filing ends for Bamberg County’s municipal elections at noon Monday, Aug. 23.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2.

The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 14.

Three city council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election in Orangeburg. Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman have filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler filed for re-election, and he is being challenged by candidate Paige Waymer.

Other municipal seats up for election this year and the candidates who will be listed on the ballot are listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.

Orangeburg County

Filing ended noon Monday, Aug. 16.