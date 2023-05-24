Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, a professor of early childhood education at South Carolina State University, has been appointed dean of the university’s College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Fields had served as the college’s acting dean for the past 15 months.

She has served the State of South Carolina for 38 years, including 23 years at S.C. State.

Prior to earning her Ph.D. and joining S.C. State, she was a program administrator for an early childhood program at the University of South Carolina for 15 years.

Fields is a tenured full professor and has over 17 years of administrative experience at S.C. State. She has served as the director of Head Start Education, program coordinator of Child Development, chair of the Department of Teacher Education and interim associate provost for faculty and programs.

She also chaired the S.C. State Graduate Studies Council and was the S.C. State 2017 Professor of the Year.

Additionally, Fields served consecutive terms as president of the Faculty Senate, chair of the faculty and the faculty representative on the S.C. State Board of Trustees.

She has served on numerous national and state boards. She has served as the national president of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education, president of the South Carolina American Association of University Professors Conference and president of the South Carolina Association for the Education of Young Children.

Her primary area of research centers around equity and culturally relevant pedagogy, particularly as it relates to effectively teaching African American boys.

Over the years, Fields has secured and managed millions of dollars in grant funding and continues to make contributions in her research area of expertise in teacher education.

She earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina in early childhood education.