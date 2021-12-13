Fields appointed acting dean at SCSU

Dr. Evelyn Fields, professor of early childhood education at South Carolina State University, was recently appointed acting dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Fields has served the state of South Carolina for 35 years. She has been employed at S.C. State for 21 years and has over 15 years of administrative experience at the university.

She earned her master’s and doctorate in early childhood education from the University of South Carolina. Prior to earning her doctorate degree and being employed at S.C. State, she was a program administrator for an early childhood program at the University of South Carolina for 15 years.

She has served as the director of Head Start Education, program coordinator of Child Development, chair of the Department of Teacher Education, and interim associate provost for faculty and programs. Fields also chaired S.C. State’s Graduate Studies Council and was the 2017 professor of the year.

Additionally, Fields served consecutive terms as president of the Faculty Senate, and chair of the faculty and faculty representative on S.C. State’s board of trustees.

Fields has also served on numerous national and state boards.

She served as the national president of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education, president of the South Carolina American Association of University Professors Conference, and the president of the South Carolina Association for the Education of Young Children.

Her research focuses on equity and culturally relevant pedagogy to effectively teach Black boys.

Over the years, Fields has secured and managed millions of dollars in grant funding and continues to make contributions to her research area of expertise in teacher education.

