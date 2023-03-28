Jaron Felder, assistant vice president for Fiber Solutions - Southeast States, will be the main speaker for South Carolina State University’s Executive Speaker Series at noon Wednesday, March 29 in the Belcher Hall Auditorium.

The public is invited. The series is sponsored by S.C. State’s College of Business and Information Systems.

In her current role, Felder is responsible for strategic end-to-end revenue and profitability growth for the company’s fiber segment in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

She was previously the assistant vice president of distribution for the East region, where she was responsible for leading growth, organizational planning and distribution execution.

Felder has also served as the assistant vice president for the AT&T Mobility and Entertainment Group, located in Louisiana, where she led sales execution for over 700 employees, supporting 117 AT&T-owned and authorized retail locations.

She received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Claflin University and is pursuing her master’s in strategic leadership.

She lives in Atlanta with her husband, three children and Maltese.