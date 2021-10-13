 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FHC to offer free HIV rapid testing
0 comments
editor's pick

FHC to offer free HIV rapid testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Family Health Centers LIBRARY

The Family Health Centers Inc. will offer free HIV Rapid Testing from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Johnson’s Barber Shop located at 113 Gardner Boulevard in Holly Hill. The event will be open to the public, no appointment needed.

The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.

FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

People who get tested and learn they do not have HIV can make decisions about sex, drug use, and health care that can protect them from HIV. For people at risk for HIV, taking HIV medicine called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is highly effective for preventing HIV. Staff will be available to discuss PrEP for the prevention of HIV infection.

For more information regarding FHC FREE HIV Rapid Testing, call 803-531-6967.

It's The T&D's 140th birthday and we're offering you the gift
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas women flee to nearby states for abortions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News