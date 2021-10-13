FHC to offer free HIV rapid testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. will offer free HIV Rapid Testing from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Johnson’s Barber Shop located at 113 Gardner Boulevard in Holly Hill. The event will be open to the public, no appointment needed.

The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.

People who get tested and learn they do not have HIV can make decisions about sex, drug use, and health care that can protect them from HIV. For people at risk for HIV, taking HIV medicine called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is highly effective for preventing HIV. Staff will be available to discuss PrEP for the prevention of HIV infection.

For more information regarding FHC FREE HIV Rapid Testing, call 803-531-6967.

