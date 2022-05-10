FHC to host HIV symposium luncheon

Family Health Centers Inc. is hosting its first HIV symposium luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The event is by invitation only and will be held in FHC’s new, state-of-the-art training center located at 1445 Presidential Drive in Orangeburg.

The keynote speaker for the occasion will be Dr. Bambi Gaddist.

Gaddist has been advocating and educating in HIV and health disparities across the United States and abroad for over 34 years.

She is a graduate of Tuskegee University and Indiana University.

After earning her doctorate in public health from the University of South Carolina, she worked on comprehensive school health programs for the S.C. Department of Education, including sexual education.

In 1994, Gaddist formed the African American HIV/AIDS Council, later renamed South Carolina HIV Council (Wright Wellness Center). She remained CEO of that agency until 2021 when it closed.

Gaddist remains a community advocate for health disparities and improving health outcomes for people living with HIV.

For information on the event or confirm attendance, please respond by Friday, May 13 to Selena.Lowery@myfhc.org or call 803-531-6967.

