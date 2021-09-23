FHC to host health fair in Vance

Family Health Centers Inc. will host a Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25,

The event will be held at the Community Medical Center located at 10278 Old Number 6 Highway in Vance.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics.

Free screenings will be offered by FHC, which will include blood pressure and glucose checks, and free HIV rapid testing.

In addition, FHC is offering free COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 and older. It will also provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.

This event will provide information on behavior health, hypertension management, diabetes management and HIV services/testing.

In addition, there will be free prizes, free backpacks and school supplies, complimentary giveaways, as well as free healthy snacks, and a live radio remote by the Big DM 101.3 FM.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.