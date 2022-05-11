FHC to host community health fair May 14

The Family Health Centers Inc. will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the St. Matthews Medical Center, located at 558 Chestnut Street, St. Matthews.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, highlighting services and information on health and wellness topics. At the event, FHC will be offering free COVID-19 testing, free COVID-19 vaccines, free HIV testing, free blood pressure check, free glucose check and much more.

In addition, there will be free prizes, complimentary giveaways and a live radio remote by the Big DM 101.3 FM.

This event will provide information on behavior health services, hypertension management program and diabetes management program.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about FHC Community Health Fair, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.

